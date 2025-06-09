Tanoa Plaza gives staff kids an insider tour

Tanoa Plaza Hotel hosted its annual Tanoa Kaachi Day last Saturday.

The event celebrated the children of hotel staff with a day of fun, learning and family bonding.

The day began with a guided tour of the hotel. Children visited the kitchen, restaurant, bar, conference rooms, guest rooms and service areas.

General Manager Mere Rakoroi explained that the tour helps families understand the commitment and sacrifices staff make every day.

She said it was a proud moment for employees to show their children their work environment and long hours, especially during festive seasons.

After the tour, the children enjoyed a special lunch with pizzas, burgers, fries, hotdogs, fresh fruit, and juices.

The celebration ended with swimming, eagerly anticipated by the children, followed by the distribution of party bags.

Rakoroi says Tanoa Kaachi Day remains a meaningful tradition.

She adds it reflects the hotel’s people-first values, recognizing both staff and the families who support them.

