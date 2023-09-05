TAF announces new board appointment

From left: David Eyre, Tomasi Vakatora, Annie Rogers, Tupou Baravilala and Eugene Singh

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji has announced the appointment of new members to its Board of Directors, effective August 21, 2023.

These appointments underscore TAF’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and dedication to promoting a dynamic and innovative telecommunications sector in Fiji.

The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise from diverse fields, which will strengthen TAF’s strategic direction and governance.

The members of the new board include Chair David Eyre, Vice Chair Tomasi Vakatora, and members Tupou Baravilala, Annie Rogers, and Eugene Singh.

While extending his gratitude and well wishes to the newly appointed board members, Eyre congratulated them on their achievements.

He adds that the Board of Directors plays a pivotal role in guiding TAF’s efforts to promote a competitive, secure, and consumer-focused telecommunications sector.

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji extends its gratitude to the past board members and acting chair that have played a crucial and valuable role in contributing towards excellence.