Tacirua Housing expansion back on track

The Housing Authority has resumed development of 42 acres at Tacirua Stage 2, with plans to deliver 297 fully serviced residential lots by December next year.

A statement released by the Authority this morning stated the delay followed prolonged court proceedings with Namara sitting tenants.

Most tenants agreed to an out-of-court settlement, allowing 15 families to relocate with support from the Authority, the Ministry of Housing and the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Aerial shot of Tacirua Stage 2. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

Two tenants refused the settlement and remain in unlawful occupation, prompting a High Court eviction order issued on April 25 this year.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Poasa Verevakabau said the Authority has acknowledged landowners and stakeholders for enabling affordable homeownership and remains committed to providing housing for middle- and low-income families.

To improve accessibility, the Authority has reduced home loan interest rates.

Households earning under $30,000 now pay two percent fixed for five years and four percent variable thereafter, while those earning $30,000 to $50,000 pay 3.5 percent fixed for five years and six percent variable thereafter.

The Authority has already delivered 786 lots from three previous phases between 2013 and 2017.

