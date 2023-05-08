Suvavou's engagement with Chinese developers worries MP

[Source: SPCA]

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, says he is concerned with an alleged Chinese development engagement that his village is a party to.

Tubuna revealed this morning that a clan from Suvavou village has already consented to the development.

The assistant minister did not reveal the particulars of the project but says he is deeply concerned.

“Just last week, I was informed by my village here in Suvavou that a village mataqali has decided to consent to a Chinese development to develop some mangroves here in Suva. So hopefully the Ministry of Lands will look into that sort of development being done.”

Tubuna is urging the relevant government bodies to look into the issue and ensure that the welfare of Qoliqoli owners is upheld.

“If it’s being done, it has to benefit the Qoliqoli owners, not just a few people to come in and get their money, and the Qoliqoli owners are just there, and their statutes cannot be brute, so I’ll ask the director of lands or the representatives to look into the solution to the development that’s to be done.”

Tubuna is a son of Suvavou Village, the traditional landowners of the Suva Peninsula.

Questions have been sent to the Ministry of Lands and the Department of Environment.