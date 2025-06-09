Suva sanitation teams praised for daily public health role

[ Source: Suva City Council / Facebook ]

Suva City Council health and sanitation teams continue their daily work across the capital, clearing waste, maintaining drains and safeguarding public health to ensure the city remains clean and functional.

Acting Suva City Council Chief Executive Tevita Boseiwaqa has acknowledged the efforts of frontline health and sanitation workers, describing them as central to maintaining a clean and healthy city and supporting community wellbeing.

He adds the teams are deployed early each morning, working on streets, markets and drainage systems to prevent health risks and environmental hazards, particularly during periods of heavy use and wet weather.

The Council is also reminding residents that cleanliness is a shared responsibility, urging the public to dispose of waste properly, avoid blocking drains and take ownership of their neighbourhoods.

Suva City Council says sustained cooperation between authorities and residents is critical to protecting the environment and building a cleaner, safer city for all.

