Suspected meningococcal case at Nuffield Health Centre

A suspected case of meningococcal disease led to temporary service disruption at the Nuffield Health Centre earlier today.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services confirmed that precautionary measures were activated after a patient presented with signs and symptoms consistent with meningococcal disease. The patient has no history of recent international travel.

Health workers immediately followed standard infection-control protocols, including the use of personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves. Services at the health centre were briefly disrupted to allow staff to respond safely and appropriately. Full services have since resumed.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says the case remains suspected and is awaiting laboratory confirmation. The patient is receiving the necessary medical care and follow-up.

While Fiji records up to 10 meningococcal cases annually, the Ministry is urging the public not to panic but to be aware of the signs and symptoms and seek urgent medical attention if needed. It has also raised concern over misinformation circulating publicly that may cause unnecessary alarm.

Meningococcal disease is a life-threatening bacterial infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis. It can infect the lining of the brain, known as meningitis, or the bloodstream, known as meningococcemia — and in some cases both. Without immediate treatment, the disease can be fatal.

Symptoms in older children and adults include sudden fever, severe headache, vomiting, stiff neck or back pain, nausea, sensitivity to light, confusion, and a red or purple skin rash.

In babies, symptoms may be harder to detect but can include high fever, unusual crying, refusal to eat or drink, vomiting, drowsiness, seizures, changes in sleeping patterns, and a rash.

The Ministry stresses that early treatment with antibiotics at a health facility is critical and significantly improves survival rates.

Meningococcal disease spreads from person to person through saliva, including coughing, kissing, or sharing drinks and utensils. While the bacteria are not easily transmitted, close contact increases the risk.

Health officials are encouraging the public to practise good hygiene, avoid sharing drinks and utensils, and seek immediate medical care if symptoms appear.

Investigations into the suspected case are ongoing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.