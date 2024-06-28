Supreme Court to provide opinion on cabinet referral today

The Supreme Court will give their opinion this morning on the referral by the cabinet, in regards to the interpretation of section 105(2)(b), 114 (2), 116 (4) and 117 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji.

This is in particular to, whether an Independent Legal Services Commission finding in a disciplinary proceeding instituted against a legal practitioner, is consistent with the intended finding of guilt in the constitutional provisions.

The context in which that opinion was sought relates to the appointment of John Rabuku to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and Alipate Qetaki to the office of the Judge of Court of Appeal.

The matter was heard before Supreme Court Judges Justice Sir Terence Arnold, Justice Brian Keith and Justice William Young last Thursday.

During the submissions last week, lawyer, Feizal Hannif represented the Solicitor General’s Office, Anil Singh represented Justice Alipate Qetaki, Parvesh Sharma appeared for Human Rights Commission while Richard Naidu and Martin Daubney appeared for the Fiji Law Society and Semi Leweniqila represented Judicial Services Commission.