Support survivors, report abuse says Kiran

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has issued a strong national call for unity and action as Fiji marks the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Kiran urged Fijians to support survivors, report abuse, and end impunity, online and offline.

Launching the campaign under this year’s national theme, the Minister stated that a collective and urgent response is needed to end Fiji’s high rates of violence against women.

“This is not just a slogan — it’s a plea to every Fijian, every community, and every institution to act. We must support survivors, encourage reporting, and hold perpetrators accountable, whether abuse happens in homes or online.”

Kiran reiterated the ratio of physical and sexual violence committed by intimate partners in the country places Fiji as one of the highest rates in the world.

Two in three women fall in this category.

She said the government’s National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls (2023–2028) is driving a whole-of-society approach to end this crisis.

The Ministry is also calling for stronger reporting mechanisms, professional survivor services, and accountability for technology-facilitated abuse such as cyberbullying and image-based violence.

The 16 Days of Activism runs from 25 November to 10 December, linking the elimination of violence against women to broader human rights advocacy.

The government is urging faith groups, workplaces, schools, and communities to turn the theme into action and wear purple to show support.

