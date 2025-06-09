Stronger Fiji diaspora bonds through Aussie roadshow

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Fiji Government Services Roadshow has further strengthened ties with Fijian communities across Australia by bringing essential government services directly to the diaspora.

Led by the Fiji High Commission in Canberra in collaboration with key government ministries and agencies, the Roadshow began in Uluru on 25 September 2025, marking a symbolic start at the cultural heart of Australia.

During the visit, Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, His Excellency Ajay Amrit, became the first Fijian Head of Mission to visit the Barkly region, underscoring Fiji’s commitment to connecting with its people abroad.

“I was very pleased and deeply appreciated the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to our delegation in Barkly “

Amrit says it was heartening to see the strong turnout and vibrant presence of Fijians in the region, and he is proud of their contributions to the local community, which reflect the enduring spirit and resilience of our people.

He says the visit also provided a valuable opportunity to discuss economic opportunities with Fiji—particularly in trade, investment, and fostering closer business collaboration between our communities.

Also part of the delegation, Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Jone Maritino Nemani, met with PALM workers and members of the Fijian diaspora, acknowledging their hard work and the local support extended to them.

“Barkly is rich in culture and embraces diversity. The welcome by the Mayor and Councillors was warm and reflects their strong community engagement for Fijians and Pacific Islanders who live and work there.”

Following Uluru, the Roadshow travelled through Alice Springs, Tennant Creek, Victoria, and Queensland, where Fijian communities accessed consular services, voter registration, and Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB) enrolment.

Service booths at the Fiji Day celebrations in Brisbane and Sydney attracted thousands of attendees, with Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka, officiating at the Sydney event.

