Street crime dominates in January

Aggravated robbery made up the largest share of serious non-sexual offences filed in the High Court last month, according to new data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There were eight indictments filed in the High Court last month, a total of 17 counts of non-sexual offences. Of those, seven counts nearly half were for aggravated robbery.

The Director of Public Prosecutions shows street crime and violent property offences were a dominant feature of the month’s serious criminal matters.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the most alarming cases involved two men, aged 44 and 28, who were charged with five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The accused persons allegedly targeted five victims who were attempting to free themselves from a vehicle that had veered off the road. Phones, clothing and tools were allegedly stolen during the incident.

Other aggravated robbery allegations stem from reported day and night street muggings in which cash and assorted personal items were stolen.

In total, 10 people were charged across the 17 counts of non-sexual offences. One of those charged was a juvenile, accused of aggravated robbery.

There were 14 victims recorded across the matters, underscoring the human impact behind the statistics.

While January’s indictments also included one count of murder and several serious assault-related charges, aggravated robbery clearly stood out as the most frequent offence type before the High Court for the month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.