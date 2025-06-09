Stop staying silent on unsafe roads, says LTA

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority is urging the public to report dangerous driving instead of staying silent.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa states road safety cannot be enforced by the Authority alone. He stresses public cooperation is vital as vehicle numbers rise across the country.

Rokosawa says unsafe driving is too often discussed only after incidents occur, especially on social media, instead of being reported through proper channels before lives are lost.

He calls on motorists and pedestrians to take an active role in keeping roads safe.

“As Fijians say it seems to be like a taboo that we do not speak up. But we would rather resort to social media. And put up our frustrations. But that’s very reactive, and we want to be more proactive.”

Rokosawa adds that platforms are already in place for members of the public to lodge complaints and provide information.

According to statistics, speeding remains the leading cause of road fatalities, accounting for about 40 per cent of deaths each year.

