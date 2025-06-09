Stolen vehicle with government plates used in robberies

[File Photo]

Investigations are underway into two aggravated robberies in Suva and Samabula involving a getaway vehicle fitted with government number plates.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Delainavesi this morning and subsequently used in both crimes.

The first robbery occurred at a hotel on Waimanu Road, where cash and liquor were taken.

The second targeted a private contracting company in Samabula, though officials are still determining what was stolen.

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Joint teams are working to locate the vehicle and the suspects.

A separate investigation is also looking into how the perpetrators obtained the government number plates.

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