Stick to your role as Opposition MP: Gounder

93rd Fiji Teachers Union Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting in Labasa

Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Gounder has called out the former Minister for Education Premila Kumar to focus on her role as a Member of the Opposition in Parliament and not to involve herself in trade-union matters.

He made the comment at the opening of the 93rd Fiji Teachers Union Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting in Labasa yesterday, in response to Kumar’s recent posts on social media about the union.

Gounder says Premila Kumar has a habit of criticizing the FTU’s service to its members.

[Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Gounder]

“Let me put things in the right perspective also … trade unions established under the Employment Act and not under the Education Act, and as such, she does not have any jurisdiction to intervene in the affairs of the trade union and its membership.”

Gounder says FTU has never been quiet about service to its members and this is evident in their statements that have been released and published in the media.

He says they do not entertain unnecessary exchanges of words, but if it concerns the welfare of its members, then they must stand up and speak up for them as it is their role and responsibility.

The General Secretary acknowledges the change in leadership of the country, which they have termed the “light” that has brought hope for its members.

The three day FTU Annual Conference and AGM is being held at Labasa Sangam (SKM) College.