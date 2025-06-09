SRIF continues to play key role in securing sugar industry

[Photo: SUGAR RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF FIJI]

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji continues to play a critical role in strengthening the nation’s sugar sector and improving farmers’ livelihoods.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna, visited SRIF in Drasa, Lautoka, to commend staff and highlight the Institute’s ongoing impact on research, innovation, and technical support.

Established in 2006, SRIF undertakes vital work including developing improved cane varieties, soil and leaf analysis, cane testing, pest and disease screening, crop diversification, disease-free seedcane production, and managing donor-funded projects.

Tunabuna toured laboratories, research plots, and seedcane facilities, engaging with staff on ongoing programmes and encouraging continued excellence and innovation.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to science-driven solutions for sustainable growth in the sugar industry.

