SPTE to debut in Fiji

The eighth South Pacific Tourism Exchange will debut in Fiji on May 4th next year in Nadi.

For the past seven years this event was hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

The event will be hosted by the South Pacific Tourism Organization and will be held in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and Tourism Fiji.

National tourism offices, inbound tour operators, airlines, hoteliers, resort owners, transport operators are among the diverse sellers invited to participate.

These sellers will represent the South Pacific Tourism Organizations’ 20 Pacific Island member countries, International buyers from over 25 global tourism source markets in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, China and Asia are expected to converge at SPTE 2024.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker mentions that this event is poised to be a milestone, celebrating products and unique cultures spanning the Pacific region.

As registrations opens this month, Cocker believes that SPTE 2024 will enhance global visibility for the Pacific’s tourism sector and create valuable opportunities for collaboration and growth.

More updates will follow the in the coming months leading up to the 8th South Pacific Tourism Exchange in Fiji and tourism operators and stakeholder are urged to register.

The SPTE will precede the Fijian Tourism Expo, scheduled for May 6th – 7th in Nadi.