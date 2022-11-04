South Korea reaffirms continue support

South Korea Day reception in Suva yesterday

South Korea has reaffirmed its continuous support to Fiji and other Pacific Island countries.

Speaking at the South Korea Day reception in Suva yesterday, the Ambassador, Young-kyu Park highlighted that as of 2008, the South Korean government has funded 10 major projects, worth $29 million to support the economic and social development of the Pacific island countries, including Fiji.

Park says despite the global growth expected to slow significantly this year due to the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation, he believes Fiji will navigate these challenges.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen Fiji’s strong economic recovery with the revitalization of tourism. In a post-pandemic world, the Fijian Government’s ambition to further diversify its industries will help promote resilient and sustainable development.”

Park has also acknowledged Fiji’s decisive leadership, timely COVID-19 containment measures, and successful vaccination roll-out.

Chief of Protocol Jiko Rasoqosoqo says Fiji continues to be inspired by South Korea’s journey of rapid development aid to the country.

“Fiji is fortunate to learn from Korea’s experiences and we remain committed to working closely with the Republic of Korea to realize the full potential of our partnership for the mutual benefit of our countries and its people.”

Also in attendance at the reception were Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, government officials and members of the diplomatic corps and civil society organizations.