Smart partnership to manage fisheries resources

Fiji will continue to explore smart partnerships with other countries in a bid to manage its fisheries resources sustainably.

This was highlighted by Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu while speaking at the China Pacific Islands Forum on Fisheries Cooperation and Development in China yesterday.

The meeting focused on ways and means of addressing these challenges through partnerships.

Ravu says a smart partnership between China and Pacific Island countries will help in the sustainable management of fisheries and broader ocean resources.

He says this will also build a closer community with a shared future for all parties.



The Minister also highlighted the importance of this natural resource-based and economic service sector in assisting Fiji’s road to national economic recovery, which cannot be further undermined.