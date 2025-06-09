Small businesses seek budget relief

Howard Nand

Small business operators are urging the government to include more incentives in the upcoming national budget to help them manage the rising cost of living.

Vendors claim that with increasing raw material prices, it is becoming difficult to maintain their businesses as they struggle to cope with growing economic pressures.

These vendors hope a reduction in the VAT will be considered in the upcoming budget.

Howard Nand, a bean cart vendor, says that small businesses feel the pinch of rising living costs and are hopeful the next budget will bring some relief.

“Okay. For the budget input, I would like to request incentives for bean sellers here. The current rate is 9% or 15%. If we can reduce it to about 9% or 10-11%, that would help.”

Another bean cart vendor, Mohammed Khan, says they are looking toward the government to consider adjusting the prices of goods in the upcoming budget to help ease the financial burden on small businesses.

“From my point of view, I’ve seen that the cost of living is getting higher, and mostly the poor people are really suffering now. So, what we’re requesting from this government is to do something so that we can survive.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has already mentioned that the budget for the next financial year will enhance service delivery for the people.

“I have said before that we are very pleased with the level of engagement from all sectors of our country and economy.”

There is a sense of hope among ordinary people as they anticipate that the 2025-26 National Budget, to be announced next Friday, will benefit them.

