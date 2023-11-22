Sinking funds to assist landowners

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has established sinking funds to empower landowners to acquire commercial property.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, demonstrating the commitment of the Ministry and the government towards landowners’ financial independence and growth.

Vasu adds that the sinking funds are designed to assist the landowner’s unit in repurchasing leases when they expire, providing a reliable financial support system for the landowner’s unit.

“The iTaukei Land Trust Board recently assisted the Mataqali Etuba in Sigatoka to purchase an expired lease within the Sigatoka town area. The property was acquired for $330,000, including a two-story building in the heart of Sigatoka. Other ventures are being planned with landowners units in Ba, Nadi, Rakiraki, Nausori, and Labasa to become property owners within the central business district.”

Vasu adds that the TLTB, through its board, has also approved the increase in title holders’ distribution to the traditional leaders, including turaga itaukei (3%), turaga ni yavusa (5%), and turaga ni mataqali (7%).