Singh denies sidelining acting PS

file photo

Minister for Sugar Industry and Multiethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh has addressed recent claims about him removing the acting permanent secretary for the ministry, Reshmi Kumari.

Singh clarified that the appointment of the new permanent secretary was handled transparently through a proper recruitment process led by the Public Service Commission Chair, Luke Rokovada.

He explained that Kumari was only acting in the role, but the position was formally advertised.

“So everybody was given a fair chance to apply, and PwC, the accounting firm, was responsible to interview and select the best permanent secretary for this job. So Dr. Vinesh Kumar was appointed to the position, and that was thoroughly discussed with me by the chairman of the Public Service Commission, Mr. Rokovada.”

Singh also stated that while there had been some differences between him and Kumari recently, those issues were unrelated to the final appointment decision.

Dr. Vinesh Kumar, the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, currently serves as the CEO of the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji.

