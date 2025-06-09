Singh calls for more collaboration with interfaith organisations

Amid growing concerns about sacrileges in the country, religious leaders are urging Fijians from all backgrounds to remain united.

President of the Hanuman Chalisa Parivaar, a Hindu faith organisation, Ravi Singh, says while the issue is worrying, their main call is for unity and cooperation across all sectors.

Speaking at the Christian annual celebration of the Care of Creation last night, which brought together people from different faiths, Singh says more such gatherings are needed to bridge racial and religious divides.

Article continues after advertisement

“We feel very blessed that they invited all the faiths here today, and the theme as it states is ‘peace with all creation’ and with all religion which is very meaningful in this day and age, because as faith organisation we really need to work together.”

Singh also stresses the important role of parents in shaping future generations, warning that family breakdown is a major contributor to today’s social issues.

He says families should “sit together, eat together, pray together, and progress together.”

Singh adds that parental priorities are paramount when leading a family.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.