Sergeants reminded of their roles

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, says many front-line officers need to be reminded of the roles they play every day.

He highlighted this while speaking during the opening of the Sergeant Qualifying Course this week.

Chew highlights that this is because the Fiji Police Force is constantly receiving complaints due to the lack of supervision by their frontline supervisors, which are the Sergeants.

Article continues after advertisement



Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew

He adds that the lines are blurred because there is a lack of understanding of what they are supposed to be doing and when.

He says that while most of the officers have been in service for a number of years, and while this should be an advantage, it has in some instances, unfortunately, been a disadvantage in our endeavour to restore the Blue Culture.

Chew says frontline supervisors should take the lead in restoring trust and confidence in policing, and they should be reliable, legitimate, consistent, and most importantly, trustworthy.