Senior court officer charged with bribery

A former Senior Court Officer at the Small Claims Tribunal appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court on a bribery-related charge yesterday.

Ilovi Talei Colati has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of bribery.

It is alleged that in November 2020, Colati, while being a public servant employed as a Senior Court Officer at the Small Claims Tribunal in Suva, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, accepted an advantage in the form of a Samsung Galaxy A12 mobile phone on account of performing any act in her capacity as a public servant.

State Counsel Josann Pene informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

The Resident Magistrate granted a non-cash bail of $500 and ordered Colati not to re-offend while on bail.

Colati was also ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change her residential address without first informing the Court.

Colati was further ordered to report to the FICAC Office once a month commencing from December 29th.

The matter has been adjourned to February 5, 2024, for the second phase of disclosures.