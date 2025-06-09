Second suspect nabbed in taxi robbery case

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery involving a taxi driver in September.

The Southern Division Task Force said the first suspect, a resident of Tamavua-I-Wai was previously arrested, charged and remanded at the Korovou Remand Centre.

The second suspect has been taken into custody this morning in Delainavesi and is being held at Samabula Police Station as investigations continue.

Police note the case was widely shared on social media, with public concerns that no action had been taken.

Police state both arrests demonstrate ongoing efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

