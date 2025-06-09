Schools brace for 2026 with fewer teachers

Teacher shortages remain a concern as schools prepare to reopen in January 2026.

The Education Ministry says practical steps have been taken to make sure all schools have the necessary teaching and learning resources.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro acknowledged the challenges, especially in specialized subjects like STEM, computing, and primary school teaching.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro said that although some challenges were inherited from previous administrations, the Ministry is ensuring every school is properly equipped

“We have taken steps to address the teacher needs in schools, but it doesn’t take away the fact that we still have challenges in terms of the specialized subject, STEM subject, as I’ve alluded to, computing, and primary school teachers.”

Radrodro says Education Ministry is taking steps to ensure all schools reopen in January 2026 fully staffed and equipped to meet students’ needs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.