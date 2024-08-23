School heads urged to step up in cyberbullying cases

Head teachers have been reminded of the crucial steps they must follow to effectively address cyberbullying incidents.

This was highlighted by Ministry of Education Substance Abuse Advisory Council Chief Executive Josua Naisele during the 41st Fiji Head Teachers Association Annual Conference.

Naisele says the guidance aims to ensure that such matters are managed appropriately and comprehensively within educational institutions.

He says that according to the guidelines, victims of cyberbullying will be provided with counseling services facilitated by their schools.

Naisele says parents also have the option to report incidents to the police if necessary.

However, he states that in such cases, the authorities will investigate and take further action as required.

Naisele highlights that the Online Safety Commission is available to assist in the removal of harmful posts from social media platforms, ensuring that the digital environment remains safe for students.

Furthermore, Naisele emphasizes that perpetrators of cyberbullying will also need to undergo counseling.

He adds that schools will be responsible for monitoring the situation and ensuring compliance with corrective measures.

In severe cases, warning letters may be issued to the parents of the offenders to underscore the seriousness of the behavior.