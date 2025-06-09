Sacred Statue dragged and dumped

Police are investigating the vandalism of the Sri Shiva Subrahmanya Swami Temple, also known as Tagitagi Temple, in Tavua. A sacred shivling was forcibly removed and destroyed during the incident. The damage was discovered this morning when the temple priest arrived for prayers and found the statue missing.

Treasurer of the temple, Dev Siga Mani, stated that the shivling weighed between 30 and 40 kilograms and was embedded within a cement structure on the temple grounds.

He alleged that those responsible jumped the fence, dragged the statue onto the road, smashed it, and scattered pieces along the roadway up to the nearby bridge before dumping the remaining fragments into the river.

“If they are following the religions, please don’t do this, because all religions are one, all races are just following God, but we are not disturbing anybody.”

Officers are on the scene, and an investigation is underway.

