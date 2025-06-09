Rural women empowered by nationwide outreach services

Rural women are being recognized through outreach programs and by taking vital services directly to their communities.

The latest celebration brought together 27 government and civil society agencies to provide health checks, legal aid, financial literacy, and social protection services to over 1,000 women.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says this combined effort from key Ministries ensures that all women are included in national development.

Sixty women learned financial literacy through a training by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

“This training provided valuable knowledge on budgeting, savings, small business management and the importance of financial independence, key tools for women’s empowerment and resilience.”



Sashi Kiran [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Kiran says, more than 400 individuals from 29 villages accessed services for the first time, including birth registrations, voter ID updates, and medical screenings.

The Ministry plans to hold the Women’s Nationwide Forum, ensuring that no one is left behind.

