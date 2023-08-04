Rounding-off transactions on digital platforms must cease: Council

The Consumer Council is urging all businesses to immediately cease rounding off transaction amounts on digital platforms.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says many consumers have raised concerns regarding unfair practices employed by certain businesses when processing transactions through e-platforms, such as mobile money wallets and Electronic Funds transfers at the point of Sale.

Shandil says it has come to the Council’s attention that these businesses are engaging in the unauthorized practice of rounding-off transaction amounts, leading to discrepancies in consumer payments.

She stresses that this practice of rounding-off should only apply to cash transactions.

The Consumer Council is reminding all businesses that such practices are unacceptable and in direct violation of consumer rights.

She says rounding off transaction amounts not only leads to financial loss for consumers but also erodes trust and confidence in digital payment systems.

Shandil says the Council takes these complaints seriously and will not hesitate to take necessary actions against any business found engaging in such practices, including naming and shaming them.