Road deaths drops but LTA warns against complacency

The Land Transport Authority has expressed concern over the rising number of road fatalities, attributing most incidents to risky behavioral patterns.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa acknowledges that while road deaths have generally increased over recent years, the authority achieved an 18% reduction between 2023 and 2024 through targeted interventions.

To sustain and accelerate this progress, Rokosawa emphasizes the need for comprehensive road safety programs and awareness campaigns, particularly in schools.

Rokosawa says they are targeting various social and educational clubs to strengthen their road safety messages and reach a wider audience.

“We don’t want to be seen as doing ordinary. We need to come up with something different. So the launching of the road safety clubs is something that’s new. Students have access to clubs such as Girl Guides and Scouts. So we are starting with something different here in the Central East.”

Rokosawa adds these efforts are part of a broader strategy to reduce accidents and save lives through education and community involvement.

Education Advisor Alivia Ketewai says that when young people learn the value of road safety early, it becomes a lifelong habit.

Ketewai adds early education will foster a culture of responsibility and care that can help reduce accidents and save lives in the long run.

