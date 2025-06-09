Ro Filipe to stand in for PM

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau will represent Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for the remainder of the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting underway in the Solomon Islands.

Ro Filipe arrived in Honiara yesterday, while Prime Minister Rabuka is scheduled to return to Fiji today.

The Prime Minister stated that Ro Filipe will be able to gain access to the meeting and is also expected to attend the Leaders’ Retreat.

Rabuka is returning to Fiji to prepare for his upcoming trip to Israel, where is will officially opening of Fiji’s diplomatic mission.

