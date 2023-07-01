Ride involved in fatal mishap will not operate: Singh

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh has confirmed that the amusement ride that was involved in a fatal mishap at the Fiji Showcase in Suva will no longer be permitted to be operational.

A 21-year-old woman died in the incident yesterday while a 28-year-old and a 19-year-old are admitted at the CWM Hospital in a critical condition.

The National Occupational Health and Safety Service Inspectorates are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Singh says the incident has resulted in the National OHS Service issuing a prohibition notice for the Ferris wheel until such time the investigation is completed.



He further states that all amusement rides in operation at the Vodafone Arena will undergo a retest to ensure its safe operation, henceforth, including the health and safety of the public.

Singh says all ride owners, operators and organizers will also undergo another round of briefing and awareness training prior to any approval being granted.

The Employment Minister clarifies that prior to any amusement ride operation, the National OHS Service conducts OHS statutory inspections before granting approval for operation.



The Service also ensures that all rides pass the non-destructive testing of load-bearing structures every three years.

Singh says this is important to ensure all the rides are structurally safe to carry their intended loads or passengers.

He adds that the National OHS service as per practice will monitor all ride operations for the duration of the showcase.