Rice harvester to boost rice production

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Members of the Korokadi Rice Farmers Cooperative in Bua will now be able to achieve maximum yield through the provision of a rice harvester.

This is because the government has assisted the Cooperative in purchasing a machine worth over $49,000.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna says the rice harvester will directly address farmers struggling to harvest their rice on time.

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

He adds that this will help boost rice production and reduce import costs.

Tunabuna says the Ministry is aware of the problems and challenges faced by the farmers and is working hard to address these constraints gradually.

The Assistant President of the Korokadi Rice Farmers Cooperative, Karam Chand, has acknowledged the government’s timely support.



[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Chand says the members of the cooperative would use the machine to increase rice yield, ensuring food and income security to improve their standard of living.

The new harvester has been purchased on a one-third and two-thirds basis from the government.