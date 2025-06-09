RFMF withdraws strike-out application in lawsuit

Around 100 ex-servicemen turned out at the Suva High Court in support of their case, represented by Suva lawyers Isireli and Ruth Fa.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) has withdrawn its strike-out application, which sought to dismiss the plaintiffs’ claim.

The defendants are now required to file a statement of defense within 14 days, after which the plaintiffs will respond.

Article continues after advertisement

In today’s mention, Acting Master Liyanage Kashyapa Wickramasekera ordered the defendants to pay the plaintiffs $2,000 by October 2.

The case has been adjourned to October 14 for the substantive hearing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.