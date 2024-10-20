RFMF hosts awareness sessions for retired personnel

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Reconciliation and Restoration Team conducted an awareness session for retired personnel at Tuvasu Hall at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva yesterday.

The event aimed to foster healing and reconciliation within the military community, particularly in light of the tumultuous events that transpired in the country during the late 1980s and early 2000s.

The attendees participated in “talanoa sessions,” a culturally significant platform designed for open dialogue and sharing of personal experiences.

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

These sessions provided a safe space for participants to express their feelings and perspectives on the events of 1987, 2000, and 2006, which have left lasting impacts on the lives of many.

For many attendees, the sessions served as a cathartic release, allowing them to share stories that had remained unspoken for over two decades.

One significant moment included reflections on the tragic events that occurred at QEB on 2 November 2000.



[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

Participants expressed their sorrow and sought forgiveness from the families of those who lost their lives during these challenging times.

As the RFMF approaches the culmination of this reconciliation journey on 2 November 2024, the awareness session reiterates the RFMF’s commitment to healing and restoring relationships among its members.

They highlighted the importance of acknowledging the past and also paved the way for a more harmonious future for the RFMF community.