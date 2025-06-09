RFMF and Bua strengthen ties through traditional apology

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces continued its reconciliation program with the Province of Bua in a ceremony held at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua today.

The initiative focused on restoring trust and strengthening engagement with communities still affected by the events of 2000.

The program opened with a church service led by RFMF Chaplain Major Reverend Viliame Tunidau, who highlighted forgiveness as the foundation of healing and stressed that reconciliation remains essential for the Force.

He added that the military must repair community ties while supporting Fiji’s progress.

“I believe, especially in my perspective as a Padre, it’s a need in the RFMF to maintain the relationship of the RFMF to the communities and also building the trust of the communities that we have lost since some of the events have been previously said.”

During the ceremony, Bua presented their matanigasau, a traditional apology in the form of a whale’s tooth, which was received by the RFMF.

Village Elder Suliasi Nalotawa emphasized that unity and love must guide Fiji if lasting peace is to endure. The RFMF also presented a magiti to honour the occasion.

Major Reverend Tunidau explained that the first phase of reconciliation took place within the RFMF last year and lasted 245 days.

The current phase focuses on reaching out to communities to restore justice, renew hope, and rebuild trust among families and villages affected by the 2000 events. He said the program is guided by biblical principles and will continue in the coming years.

Addressing concerns about the military’s involvement in presenting the matanigasau to the Methodist Church, Tunidau clarified that the initiative is not political but a patriotic duty aimed at strengthening community bonds and reaffirming accountability to God.

The reconciliation program is part of the RFMF’s broader effort to engage communities as Fiji reflects on its political history and the military’s role in bridging national divides.

