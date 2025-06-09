Restoration works continue on Ba water supply TC Urmil

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The Water Authority of Fiji says restoration works are continuing on key water infrastructure in Ba following damage caused by heavy rain and flooding during Tropical Cyclone Urmil.

The authority is repairing sections of the raw water trunk mains that carry water from the Waiwai Dam and Varaciva Dam to the Waiwai Water Treatment Plant.

WAF teams are currently on site working to fix damaged pipelines and restore normal raw water flow to the treatment plant, which will help stabilise operations and improve water supply to affected communities and businesses in the Ba area.

As part of the repairs, damaged sections of the DN300 trunk mains are being replaced using a mix of mPVC and ductile iron flanged joint pipes to speed up the restoration process.

The authority expects most of the repair work to be completed by tomorrow, with water supply expected to gradually improve as the system stabilises.

In the meantime, water carting services are being provided to assist residents in affected areas.

WAF has also assured customers that longer-term upgrades are being planned to strengthen pipeline infrastructure, especially in areas near river crossings and other vulnerable locations, to reduce the risk of future disruptions.

