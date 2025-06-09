Residents sound alarm over river rubbish dumping

Residents along the Wailevu, Navakasigani, Pakistan, Solove, and Waiqele Airport corridor are raising concerns over rising illegal dumping.

They warn that creeks and rivers are turning into polluted dumping grounds and becoming a serious environmental hazard.

Wailevu resident Marisilina Nadevo says rubbish dumped into waterways is blocking drains and bridges.

Article continues after advertisement

This causes streams to overflow and increases the risk of flooding during heavy rain.

“This area… it’s not a town area. So the town council, they don’t come. Plenty of us in this area, we always dump our rubbish in the river. Most of the time it’s blocking the bridge down there and it’s causing flooding. When it’s flooded this side, it usually comes right over to our area.”

Labasa Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi said illegal dumping was widespread in rural and peri-urban communities.

He states the council is working closely with the provincial office to find solutions.

Even within town boundaries, he adds, illegal dumping remains a persistent challenge.

“In the township, we have allocated places that will build bins with posts, so that people within town who don’t have proper disposal bins can come and put their rubbish there, and our trucks will pick it up and take it to the dump site.”

Residents are hoping for improved rubbish-collection systems, stronger public awareness campaigns from relevant ministries and stricter penalties to curb illegal dumping before the environmental damage becomes irreversible.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.