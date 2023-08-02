Report testament to resilience and allure of Fiji: Hill

[Source: Supplied]

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says it’s fantastic to note that tourists that come to Fiji are spending a lot of money.

The results were drawn from the 2022 Annual International Visitor Survey from April to December last year and showcase significant spending across various sectors, indicating a bright future for the nation’s tourism sector.

Among the key highlights, accommodation emerged as the most substantial contributor to Fiji’s economy, attracting $801 million in revenue.

Additionally, food and beverage establishments benefited from $36 million in spending, while shopping and tours received $194 million and $174 million, respectively.

Hill says that these numbers are a testament to the resilience and allure of Fiji as a prime tourist destination.

“You know, some of the data that we’re also really keen to now use more, like conferences, for example, they don’t spend a lot of time here, but they spend a lot of money when they’re here. So we are trying to work to try and get more small business groups and conferences here to Fiji as well.”

Hill says the report also highlights the positive trend of increased visitor numbers from Australia and New Zealand, two of Fiji’s traditional and crucial tourism markets.

He also expresses optimism about the rising interest from other regions such as China and the United States.

Hill adds that in the past month alone, Fiji welcomed approximately 10,000 American tourists, underscoring the country’s broadening global appeal.