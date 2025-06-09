Regional maritime crime training boosts policing capacity

[Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Police Force has strengthened its maritime enforcement capability following a two-week Vessel Board, Search and Seizure Training.

The intensive programme, delivered under the UNODC Global Maritime Crime Programme in Suva, focused on advanced boarding exercises and techniques to detect concealed compartments used for illicit cargo.

Officers from Fiji, Kiribati, and Nauru participated in the joint training, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and bolstering efforts to combat transnational organised crime across the Pacific.

Police say continued collaboration with the UNODC Global Maritime Crime Programme is key to strengthening organisational responses to maritime crime in Fiji and the wider region.

Article continues after advertisement

The training was supported by the Embassy of Japan in Fiji and facilitated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.