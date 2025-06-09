Ratu Suliano welcomes settlers but warns against illegal activity

The Turaga Vunivalu na Tui Namosi, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, is urging those planning to settle in Namosi to fully embrace the province and its community.

He says there has been a noticeable influx of people moving into the Namosi corridor, and they are welcome.

However, Ratu Suliano has made it clear that illegal activities particularly drugs will not be tolerated as the country faces another wave of drug importation.

The high chief believes the province could see significant population growth over the next decade and warns it may become overwhelmed if infrastructure and services are not properly upgraded.

“The infrastructure such as water and electricity is the main issue for us as people are moving this side. In the next 10 to 15 years we expect all these areas to be full.”

Ratu Suliano has also cautioned new settlers to respect the laws of the vanua and to embrace their identity as members of the Namosi community.

“We will visit them and emphazised to them how we do things here. We will tell them bear in mind and follow them for the betterment of yourself and your family”.

He says he has the full backing of traditional leaders, with a strong focus on ensuring every child in the province attends school — an issue regularly discussed during Bose Vanua meetings.

Ratu Suliano adds that Namosi’s village by-laws are regularly reviewed and must be respected by those who choose to make the province their home.

