Ratu Naiqama amongst those who leave SODELPA

Cakaudrove’s Paramount Chief, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, has abandoned the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

SODELPA this afternoon confirms receiving resignations from Ratu Naiqama and five others.

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says the five others includes Mosese Bulitavu, who was yesterday named as a FijiFirst provisional candidate.

Mitieli Bulanauca, Inosi Kuridrani, Ratu Antonio Lalabalavu and Peceli Vosanibola are the others who have also stepped down.

Duru says the resignation was received yesterday and the party understood that, like Bulitavu, the others have also applied for a ticket to contest for.

SODELPA also says that they expect resignations from another three, namely, Jese Saukuru, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, and Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu.

SODELPA has already named 51 provisional candidates.