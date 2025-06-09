Ratu Josefa confirmed as People’s Alliance Party President

Ratu Josefa Dimuri

Ratu Josefa Dimuri has been confirmed as the President of the People’s Alliance Party during the party’s Annual General Meeting currently underway in Suva.

Ratu Josefa had been serving as the Acting President prior to today’s confirmation.

His appointment was endorsed by party delegates attending the AGM, which is being attended by senior officials, and party supporters from across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The confirmation formalises Ratu Josefa’s leadership role within the party as discussions continue on key policy priorities and the party’s direction ahead of the next general election.

The People’s Alliance Party AGM is expected to include updates on government performance, coalition coordination, and upcoming strategies for national development.

Stay with us for more updates.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.