Rain delays bypass works near Semo village

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted ongoing construction works on the bypass road at the Semo slip site, prompting a public advisory from the Fiji Roads Authority.

The authority says persistent rain has significantly impacted progress at the slip area, affecting planned works on the bypass.

Despite the setback, the FRA confirmed that alternative access routes remain open via Nadiri and Ciri Road.

Article continues after advertisement

However, these detour routes are accessible to light vehicles only. Additional maintenance works have been scheduled for tonight to ensure the temporary routes remain passable.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead and expect possible delays when travelling through the area.

To minimise waiting times, drivers travelling from Suva toward Lautoka, Nadi, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki are encouraged to consider using Kings Road as an alternative route. Nadiri and Ciri Road remain available as detour options for suitable vehicles.

The FRA is also urging drivers to exercise extreme caution when passing through the slip site, particularly due to pedestrians and commuters transferring between vehicles near the affected area.

FRA says it will continue monitoring the situation as weather conditions evolve.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.