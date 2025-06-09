Radrodro draws the line on school HIV testing

file photo

The Ministry of Education has ruled that parental consent is required for any HIV testing or similar programs in schools for students under 18.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says no initiative can go ahead without parents’ approval.

As HIV cases rise and calls for interventions grow, Minister Radrodro stresses that students’ right to privacy, just like that of adults, remains a top priority.

He adds that schools will continue to increase awareness programs to educate students on HIV and related health issues.

“Well, as you know, these students are below 18 years old, so there has to be parental consent. In everything that we would like to undertake with the students, we will have to have parental consent.”

Meanwhile, the National Substance Abuse Department is working with other government agencies to address HIV, teenage pregnancy, and drug use among youth.

Radrodro urges stronger collaboration across sectors to protect students and tackle these social challenges effectively.

