Radio continues to connect communities says Jahan

As the world marks World Radio Day today, a veteran broadcaster with nearly three decades in the media industry says radio remains as powerful and relevant as ever despite rapid technological change.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio station, Radio Fiji Two’s presenter, Noor Jahan reflected on the transformation of broadcasting over the past 30 to 35 years, describing a journey from manual production systems to today’s fully digital environment.

She says producing a single programme once required multiple staff members from music handlers to technical operators each responsible for specific tasks and today, advancements in technology allow one person to manage multiple roles simultaneously.

“And now, because of technology, one person can do multitasking. So, you know, there is a difference. Of course, I did like have difficulties from transition to manual to all this computerized stuff and computers and all that. “

Noor Jahan says despite the rise of smartphones, streaming platforms and television, she believes radio continues to hold a unique place in people’s lives.

It is your unjudgmental friend. And, you know, like with other technologies, you have to be like, you leave everything and then I mean, you have to see your mobile and then you have to watch TV, of course. But radio is very spontaneous and then it’s like you can keep on doing your stuff, whatever you are doing, especially at home or even when you are driving.

She says radio’s accessibility and companionship are key reasons it has endured through decades of technological evolution.

World Radio Day is celebrated annually on February 13, recognizing radio as a powerful medium for information, entertainment and connection across communities worldwide.

