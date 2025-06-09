Rabuka to meet Luxon

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (right) [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to meet with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon later this afternoon.

It’s understood that the meeting was requested by Prime Minister Luxon.

The agenda for the meeting has not been confirmed at this stage.

Luxon arrived in Honiara this morning, just in time for the opening session of the Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ meeting, which is now underway.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also arrived in Honiara this morning.

