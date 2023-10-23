Rabuka to announce final decision on reshuffle

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to announce his decision on the Cabinet Ministers’ reshuffle.

This decision was made following a meeting attended by Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo and Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

While both ministers acknowledged discussing the Cabinet reshuffle, they refrained from disclosing further details urging the media to await the Prime Minister’s official announcement.

Article continues after advertisement

Attorney-General Turaga explicitly stated his continued role as Fiji’s Attorney-General.

“I am not going to make any announcement, come on you understand this. Let’s wait for the announcement at the appropriate time.”

Vosarogo expressed his willingness to accept the position of Attorney-General if designated by the Prime Minister, a move that has generated substantial discussion due to Vosarogo’s legal background including past disciplinary proceedings.

“Of course, you sign up for this, you accept your reassignment, you accept your assignment as a Cabinet Minister.”

This reshuffle also witnessed Aseri Radrodro, a member of the SODELPA transitioning from the Education Ministry to the iTaukei Affairs Ministry while Ifereimi Vasu, the former Minister for iTaukei Affairs was reassigned to the Education Ministry.

Vasu was sighted at the Prime Minister’s office, although Radrodro’s presence was not confirmed.

Rabuka also held a meeting with both Deputy Prime Ministers, Professor Biman Prasad and Viliame Gavoka.

The Deputy Prime Ministers declined to comment, advising the media to await the Prime Minister’s official statement while affirming the stability of the Coalition government.

The timing of Rabuka’s announcement regarding the postponed Cabinet reshuffle remains uncertain.