Rabuka outlines ‘Ocean of Peace’ vision

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for unity across the Pacific, warning that instability remains the region’s greatest threat.

Speaking in New Delhi, he told the Indian Council of World Affairs that the Blue Pacific has long been used for wars and weapons testing.

He said the Ocean of Peace concept reflects the region’s shared hope for stability, prosperity, and security. Fiji’s first Foreign Policy White Paper, launched last year outlines the risk of division and conflict in the wider region.

Rabuka confirmed that a draft Ocean of Peace Declaration has been endorsed by Pacific Islands Forum officials and ministers.

He adds will go before leaders when they meet in the Solomon Islands next month.

