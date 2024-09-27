Qereqeretabua calls for stronger commitments

(L - R) Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Mr. Sivendra Michael, the Official Secretary at the Office of the President, Ms. Kiti Temo, and the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Lenora Qereqeretabua at Fiji’s Permanent Mission at the UN in New York. [Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Strong international cooperation, diplomacy, and a commitment to upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter are indispensable as all of these are outlined in Fiji’s recently launched Foreign Policy White Paper.

This was highlighted by the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua while representing Fiji at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly High Level Ministerial Meeting convened in New York.

Based on the theme, “Strengthening Multilateralism by Upholding the United Nations Charter,” the meeting highlighted the importance of international peace and security as critical for sustainable development from the perspectives of Small Islands States.

Qereqeretabua says small states rely on the multilateral system for our security and survival.

She adds that it is encouraging to note that in our collective response to our shared interests and common challenges, small states continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to the rules-based order and all its values.

Assistant Minister Qereqeretabua urged the Forum that it is important to maintain multilateralism by upholding our shared responsibilities under the UN Charter and international law.

She states that all states Fiji is committed to doing its part, and hopes that all others are ready to demonstrate the same level of commitment, action, and ambition.

The assistant minister adds that Fiji’s participation at the UNGA is crucial on global issues that directly affect our national interests, such as climate change, peace and security, and economic resilience.